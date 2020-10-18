Head to Head Comparison: Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) vs. Dundee (NYSE:DDEJF)

Dundee (OTCMKTS:DDEJF) and Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Dundee and Cohen & Steers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dundee -474.57% -36.17% -22.82% Cohen & Steers 29.19% 55.04% 31.73%

3.5% of Dundee shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.7% of Cohen & Steers shares are owned by institutional investors. 49.3% of Cohen & Steers shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Dundee and Cohen & Steers’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dundee $22.06 million 4.72 -$11.55 million N/A N/A Cohen & Steers $410.83 million 6.88 $134.62 million $2.57 23.03

Cohen & Steers has higher revenue and earnings than Dundee.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Dundee and Cohen & Steers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dundee 0 0 0 0 N/A Cohen & Steers 0 1 1 0 2.50

Cohen & Steers has a consensus target price of $59.50, indicating a potential upside of 0.52%. Given Cohen & Steers’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cohen & Steers is more favorable than Dundee.

Summary

Cohen & Steers beats Dundee on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Dundee Company Profile

Dundee Corporation is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its operating subsidiaries, the firm is engaged in diverse business activities in the areas of investment advisory, corporate finance, energy, resources, agriculture, real estate and infrastructure. The Corporation also holds, directly and indirectly, a portfolio of investments mostly in these key areas, as well as other select investments in both publicly listed and private enterprises. Dundee Corporation was formerly known as Dundee Bancorp, Inc. Dundee Corporation was founded in 1984 is based in Toronto, Canada.

Cohen & Steers Company Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, it also launches and manages hedge funds. The firm invests in public equity, fixed income, and commodity markets across the globe through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, it invests in companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts, infrastructure sector, and natural energy resources sector for its equity and fixed income investments. The firm also invests in preferred securities for its fixed income investments through its subsidiaries. Cohen & Steers, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in New York, with additional offices in London, United Kingdom; Central, Hong Kong; Tokyo, Japan; and Seattle, Washington.

