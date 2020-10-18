Head-To-Head Survey: Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) and Morgan Stanley (NASDAQ:MS)

Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) and Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Freedom alerts:

This table compares Freedom and Morgan Stanley’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Freedom $121.90 million 13.60 $24.84 million N/A N/A Morgan Stanley $53.82 billion 1.52 $9.04 billion $4.98 10.41

Morgan Stanley has higher revenue and earnings than Freedom.

Profitability

This table compares Freedom and Morgan Stanley’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Freedom 27.15% 28.52% 6.30% Morgan Stanley 17.78% 11.90% 0.98%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Freedom and Morgan Stanley, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Freedom 0 0 0 0 N/A Morgan Stanley 0 7 15 0 2.68

Morgan Stanley has a consensus target price of $55.40, suggesting a potential upside of 6.85%. Given Morgan Stanley’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Morgan Stanley is more favorable than Freedom.

Risk & Volatility

Freedom has a beta of 0.2, suggesting that its stock price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Morgan Stanley has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.2% of Freedom shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.7% of Morgan Stanley shares are owned by institutional investors. 72.9% of Freedom shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Morgan Stanley shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Freedom

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, research, investment counseling, securities trading, market making, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. The company offers investment brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; Margin Lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer's account; various investment education and training courses; and investment research services. It also provides capital raising solutions for corporate clients through initial public offerings and follow-on offerings; and debt capital markets solutions that focuses on structuring and distributing private and public debt for various purposes, including buyouts, acquisitions, growth capital financings, and recapitalizations. In addition, the company is involved in trading, investment, and brokerage activities. Further, it act as an intermediary between borrowers and lenders of short-term funds and provide funding for various inventory positions; and employs repurchase and reverse repurchase agreements in proprietary trading activities. It has operations primarily in Russia, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Cyprus. The company was formerly known as BMB Munai, Inc. and changed its name to Freedom Holding Corp. Freedom Holding Corp. was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments. The Institutional Securities segment offers capital raising and financial advisory services, including services related to the underwriting of debt, equity, and other securities, as well as advice on mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, real estate, and project finance. This segment also provides sales and trading services, such as sales, financing, prime brokerage, and market-making services in equity and fixed income products consisting of foreign exchange and commodities; corporate loans, commercial mortgage lending, and asset-backed lending; financing for sales and trading customers; and investment and research services. The Wealth Management segment offers various financial services and solutions covering brokerage and investment advisory services, financial and wealth planning services, annuity and insurance products, securities-based lending, residential real estate loans and other lending products, and banking and retirement plan services to individual investors and small to medium-sized businesses and institutions. The Investment Management segment provides various investment strategies and products comprising equity, fixed income, liquidity, and alternative/other products to defined benefit/defined contribution plans, foundations, endowments, government entities, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, and third-party fund sponsors and corporations through a network of institutional and intermediary channels. Morgan Stanley was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Freedom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freedom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.