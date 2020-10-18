Contrasting Home Bistro (OTCMKTS:GRTDD) & Diageo (OTCMKTS:DEO)

Home Bistro (OTCMKTS:GRTDD) and Diageo (NYSE:DEO) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.2% of Diageo shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Home Bistro and Diageo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Home Bistro N/A N/A -1,266.55% Diageo N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Home Bistro and Diageo’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Home Bistro $10,000.00 2,207.48 -$1.17 million N/A N/A Diageo $14.82 billion 5.99 $1.78 billion $5.50 25.19

Diageo has higher revenue and earnings than Home Bistro.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Home Bistro and Diageo, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Home Bistro 0 0 0 0 N/A Diageo 3 9 9 0 2.29

Diageo has a consensus target price of $143.50, suggesting a potential upside of 3.60%. Given Diageo’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Diageo is more favorable than Home Bistro.

Volatility & Risk

Home Bistro has a beta of 1.74, indicating that its stock price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Diageo has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Diageo beats Home Bistro on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Home Bistro

Gratitude Health, Inc. operates as a direct-to-consumer and ready-made meals company. It provides ready-made meals, including meats and seafood under the Colorado Prime brand; ready to drink (RTD) teas under the Gratitude Tea brand; and RTD meal beverages under the Keto Fuel name. The company also offers its products through its websites, homebistro.com and primechop.com. The company is headquartered in Miami Beach, Florida.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No. 1, Black & White, Shui Jing Fang, Grand Old Parr, Ypióca, Lagavulin, Cîroc, Bulleit Bourbon, Ron Zacapa Centenario XO, The Singleton of Glen Ord, Casamigos, Talisker, Tanqueray, and Guinness. The company also provides adult beverages and non-alcoholic products. Diageo plc was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

