Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 5,409 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 227.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,409 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ECL. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in Ecolab by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 49,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,645,000 after buying an additional 3,325 shares during the last quarter. Independent Family Office LLC bought a new position in Ecolab during the first quarter worth about $339,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ecolab during the first quarter worth about $887,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,095,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $793,980,000 after purchasing an additional 344,404 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $204.53 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.60 and a 12-month high of $231.36. The stock has a market cap of $58.37 billion, a PE ratio of -69.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $201.21 and a 200-day moving average of $196.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.20). Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.80% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.30%.

ECL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Ecolab from $177.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ecolab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $207.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Ecolab in a report on Monday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Boenning Scattergood upgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $197.84 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.31.

In related news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 5,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.06, for a total value of $1,169,059.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,827 shares in the company, valued at $5,066,197.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

