FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:FNOV) Shares Acquired by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:FNOV) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,337 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November were worth $1,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, PRW Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 222.3% in the second quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC now owns 130,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after buying an additional 90,089 shares during the period.

Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November stock opened at $33.17 on Friday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November has a fifty-two week low of $23.91 and a fifty-two week high of $33.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.92.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - November Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - November and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.