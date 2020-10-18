Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Stock Position in BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) by 82.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 59,935 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.77% of BRT Apartments worth $1,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in BRT Apartments by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 280,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,920,000 after buying an additional 83,087 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in BRT Apartments by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in BRT Apartments by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 71,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 12,824 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BRT Apartments by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 208,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,134,000 after buying an additional 10,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in BRT Apartments by 240.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 56,897 shares during the last quarter. 33.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BRT. Zacks Investment Research lowered BRT Apartments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of BRT Apartments in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. ValuEngine lowered BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered BRT Apartments from a “c+” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.33.

NYSE BRT opened at $12.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.92 million, a P/E ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.19. BRT Apartments Corp. has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $18.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.99.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.04). On average, equities research analysts expect that BRT Apartments Corp. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 24th.

BRT Apartments Company Profile

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.

