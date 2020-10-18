Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 5,149 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 226.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,149 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.2% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 81,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,790,000 after buying an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank Trust increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.1% during the third quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 6,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 37.9% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 15.5% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 10.7% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ITW. Barclays began coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $197.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $168.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.69.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $206.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $197.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.70. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.94 and a 1-year high of $207.75. The company has a market cap of $65.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.34, a PEG ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.15.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.31. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.80% and a net margin of 17.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.84%.

In other news, SVP Mary Katherine Lawler sold 14,356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.72, for a total transaction of $2,666,196.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 29,702 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.58, for a total transaction of $5,779,415.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,316,914. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 143,879 shares of company stock valued at $27,240,677. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

