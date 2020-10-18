Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc Buys New Shares in Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN)

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 513 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Waste Connections by 5.9% during the third quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 136,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,122,000 after buying an additional 7,589 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Waste Connections by 9.1% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 58,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,045,000 after buying an additional 4,875 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Waste Connections by 3.3% during the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,412,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its position in Waste Connections by 0.7% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 20,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,120,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Waste Connections by 11.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,349,000 after buying an additional 7,253 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WCN stock opened at $104.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $27.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.96. Waste Connections Inc has a 1 year low of $70.87 and a 1 year high of $106.09.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 3.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Waste Connections Inc will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP James Little sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.95, for a total value of $509,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,014 shares in the company, valued at $2,244,327.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Ronald J. Mittelstaedt sold 48,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.19, for a total value of $4,890,674.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 142,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,308,234.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WCN. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Waste Connections from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Waste Connections from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Waste Connections in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Waste Connections from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Waste Connections from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.93.

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

