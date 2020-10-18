Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Norway Savings Bank

Norway Savings Bank reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 49.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,940,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,402,000 after purchasing an additional 767,767 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,103,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,157,000 after buying an additional 89,333 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.0% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,933,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,180 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at $128,901,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,680,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,131,000 after acquiring an additional 221,825 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $134.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $129.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.39. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $87.71 and a 52 week high of $135.13.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

