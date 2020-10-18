Norway Savings Bank Increases Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Norway Savings Bank grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 239.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $468.59 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $250.21 and a twelve month high of $473.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $185.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.71, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $433.77 and its 200 day moving average is $378.29.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 14.12%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $471.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $372.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Cleveland Research raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $468.00 to $477.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $452.27.

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 3,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.38, for a total value of $1,294,858.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,773,091.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.37, for a total value of $8,067,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 260,446 shares in the company, valued at $105,056,103.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 173,868 shares of company stock valued at $71,253,379 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of new drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

