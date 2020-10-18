Norway Savings Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Norway Savings Bank trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 314 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 238,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,512,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 166,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,329,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 113.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 306,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,529,000 after buying an additional 163,011 shares during the period. Finally, 10 15 Associates Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 193.0% during the 3rd quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 107,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,760,000 after buying an additional 71,125 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $45.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.83. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $30.09 and a 52 week high of $46.34.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

