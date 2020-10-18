2,343 Shares in Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) Bought by Norway Savings Bank

Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in Camden National in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Camden National in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Camden National by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Camden National by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Camden National by 33.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. 66.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Camden National alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Camden National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Camden National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Camden National in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAC opened at $32.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $479.42 million, a P/E ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.97. Camden National Co. has a 52-week low of $25.74 and a 52-week high of $48.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.02.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.73. The firm had revenue of $46.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.96 million. Camden National had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 11.17%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Camden National Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. Camden National’s payout ratio is 35.77%.

About Camden National

Camden National Corporation operates as the holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, checking, saving, and money market accounts; and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Camden National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.