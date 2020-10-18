Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Position Trimmed by Norway Savings Bank

Norway Savings Bank lowered its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 39.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CL. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 262.8% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. 76.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CL opened at $80.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.84. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $58.49 and a one year high of $80.99. The firm has a market cap of $68.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 559.34% and a net margin of 16.13%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 62.19%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CL shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.27.

In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 41,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.80, for a total value of $3,137,058.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,228 shares in the company, valued at $5,778,082.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 85,929 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total value of $6,562,397.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 282,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,543,747.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 256,994 shares of company stock valued at $19,678,851. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

