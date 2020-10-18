Norway Savings Bank Invests $43,000 in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 100.4% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 3,493,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $295,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,004 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 129.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,552,180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $205,632,000 after acquiring an additional 875,695 shares in the last quarter. SPF Beheer BV boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 53.5% during the first quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 1,149,160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $97,161,000 after acquiring an additional 400,610 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 321.2% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 413,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,527,000 after purchasing an additional 315,526 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the second quarter valued at $33,417,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

In related news, Director Edna Morris sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.46, for a total transaction of $722,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,494.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 120,619 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total transaction of $17,863,673.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,961,502.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 168,825 shares of company stock worth $25,257,904 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TSCO. Guggenheim upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Tractor Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.74.

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $153.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $143.12 and its 200 day moving average is $127.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $63.89 and a 12 month high of $157.07.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.28. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 45.25% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Further Reading: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.