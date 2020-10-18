Norway Savings Bank Acquires 80 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Norway Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 127.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Family Legacy Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.4% during the third quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 6,947 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 694 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 6,837 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Ferris Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.7% during the second quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 4,103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.5% during the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 885 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

LMT opened at $386.50 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $266.11 and a 12-month high of $442.53. The stock has a market cap of $108.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $387.58 and a 200-day moving average of $379.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.07. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 182.05% and a net margin of 10.25%. The business had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.00 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.40. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 43.74%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 20th. Bank of America increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine raised Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $404.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $450.59.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

