Norway Savings Bank Buys Shares of 500 AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $125,929,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in AMETEK by 51.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,934,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,371,000 after acquiring an additional 997,215 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,988,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,548,000 after purchasing an additional 693,000 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 366.8% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 753,325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,325,000 after purchasing an additional 591,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 288.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 625,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,924,000 after purchasing an additional 464,590 shares during the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AME. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on AMETEK from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 16th. KeyCorp increased their price target on AMETEK from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.54.

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.37, for a total value of $382,863.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,799 shares in the company, valued at $6,428,733.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.19, for a total value of $769,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,544,505.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 123,849 shares of company stock valued at $12,488,958 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AME stock opened at $109.85 on Friday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.82 and a 12 month high of $110.82. The company has a market capitalization of $25.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.87 million. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 18.52%. AMETEK’s quarterly revenue was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 14th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 11th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 17.18%.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

