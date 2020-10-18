Norway Savings Bank Sells 350 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Norway Savings Bank cut its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 89.0% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 20,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 9,623 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 37,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 225,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,382,000 after acquiring an additional 68,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DVY stock opened at $86.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.54. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $61.89 and a 12 month high of $107.36.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

