Norway Savings Bank Decreases Holdings in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Norway Savings Bank lowered its stake in shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 640 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of AFLAC by 0.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 138,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in AFLAC by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 49,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new position in AFLAC in the 1st quarter valued at $262,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in AFLAC during the 1st quarter worth $5,951,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in AFLAC by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 287,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,831,000 after purchasing an additional 6,627 shares during the last quarter. 66.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AFLAC alerts:

In other news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $611,749.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 83,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,117,712.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karole Lloyd acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.13 per share, for a total transaction of $38,130.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 33,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,261,531.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AFL. TheStreet raised shares of AFLAC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of AFLAC from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on AFLAC from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AFLAC from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered AFLAC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AFLAC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.25.

Shares of AFLAC stock opened at $37.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.99 and a 200 day moving average of $36.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.82. AFLAC Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $23.07 and a fifty-two week high of $55.07.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. AFLAC had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 13.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. Analysts forecast that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

About AFLAC

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

Featured Article: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL).

Receive News & Ratings for AFLAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFLAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.