iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP) Shares Acquired by Norway Savings Bank

Norway Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP) by 41.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF were worth $155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 42.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 535,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,104,000 after purchasing an additional 158,917 shares in the last quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $2,551,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $2,443,000. RVW Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 12.5% during the third quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 752,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,912,000 after buying an additional 83,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,212,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,952,000 after buying an additional 72,595 shares during the last quarter.

IBDP opened at $26.47 on Friday. iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF has a twelve month low of $20.77 and a twelve month high of $26.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.12.

