Norway Savings Bank Sells 1,865 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Norway Savings Bank lessened its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,865 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 759,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,806,000 after buying an additional 12,376 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.4% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,493,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,354,000 after acquiring an additional 150,447 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 8.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 6,488 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities raised Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.98.

NYSE WFC opened at $22.86 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.96. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $22.00 and a 52-week high of $54.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $94.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 125.04 and a beta of 1.08.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The company had revenue of $18.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

