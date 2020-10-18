Norway Savings Bank Has $185,000 Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO)

Norway Savings Bank reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VO. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $185.89 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $110.05 and a 12-month high of $187.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.54.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

