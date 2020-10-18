First National Bank Sioux Falls Purchases 90 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

First National Bank Sioux Falls boosted its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,313 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for about 1.6% of First National Bank Sioux Falls’ holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. First National Bank Sioux Falls’ holdings in Facebook were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FB. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in Facebook during the second quarter worth about $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 262.5% during the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of Facebook by 33.9% in the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 257 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $265.93 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $304.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $757.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $268.73 and its 200 day moving average is $234.17.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. The business had revenue of $18.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target (up previously from $290.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Facebook from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BofA Securities raised their price target on Facebook from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $310.00 price objective on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.11.

In other Facebook news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.95, for a total value of $3,853,684.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.54, for a total transaction of $125,900.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,266,684.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,023 shares of company stock valued at $9,420,337. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

