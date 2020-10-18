Tracy L. Skeans Sells 3,700 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Stock

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) insider Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $370,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,336 shares in the company, valued at $933,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $98.53 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.78. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.95 and a 1 year high of $113.21. The stock has a market cap of $29.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.92.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.30. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Yum! Brands by 4.6% during the second quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD. grew its position in Yum! Brands by 3.8% during the second quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 3,151 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Yum! Brands by 1.2% during the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,939 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its position in Yum! Brands by 1.5% during the second quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 9,233 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Yum! Brands by 0.5% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 26,023 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.68.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.