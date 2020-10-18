First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Bank is a state-chartered bank with five full-service branches. It provides personal and business banking services in New Jersey, the United States. The Bank offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; and auto and home loans, home equity line of credit, fixed rate home equity loans, lines of credit, term loans, commercial mortgages, letters of credit, merchant services, and construction finance. First Bank is headquartered in Hamilton, New Jersey. “

FRBA has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine cut First Bank from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating on shares of First Bank in a research report on Monday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. First Bank presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.50.

Shares of FRBA stock opened at $6.92 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.70 and a 200 day moving average of $6.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $129.82 million, a P/E ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.84. First Bank has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $11.56.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $18.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.55 million. First Bank had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 16.55%. On average, research analysts predict that First Bank will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of First Bank by 50.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Bank by 97.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 32,403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 15,972 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in First Bank by 8.9% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 33,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in First Bank by 7.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,637 shares of the bank’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in First Bank by 114.2% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 64,369 shares of the bank’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 34,313 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.59% of the company’s stock.

About First Bank

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

