BidaskClub Upgrades BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) to “Hold”

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered BIO-TECHNE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BIO-TECHNE in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Stephens downgraded BIO-TECHNE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $253.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on BIO-TECHNE from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $211.00 to $328.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BIO-TECHNE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $280.80.

Shares of BIO-TECHNE stock opened at $265.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 3.92. BIO-TECHNE has a 1 year low of $155.17 and a 1 year high of $286.68. The company has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.88, a P/E/G ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $250.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.30.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.43. BIO-TECHNE had a net margin of 31.04% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $175.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that BIO-TECHNE will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 19.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 393.3% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 296 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in BIO-TECHNE by 365.8% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in BIO-TECHNE during the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

About BIO-TECHNE

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents.

