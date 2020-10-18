Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

VRA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. ValuEngine cut Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vera Bradley presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.67.

Get Vera Bradley alerts:

Shares of Vera Bradley stock opened at $7.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $247.90 million, a P/E ratio of 57.08 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.28. Vera Bradley has a 1-year low of $3.12 and a 1-year high of $12.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $131.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.48 million. Vera Bradley had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Vera Bradley will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 746,366 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after buying an additional 59,481 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Vera Bradley by 311.9% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 346,044 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 262,040 shares during the period. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley during the second quarter valued at about $1,445,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 200,510 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 35,310 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in Vera Bradley by 160.9% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 187,799 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 115,828 shares during the period. 58.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vera Bradley

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Vera Bradley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Bradley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.