Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) PT Raised to $95.00

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) had its target price hoisted by Mizuho from $72.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.32% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ALV. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price (up from $77.00) on shares of Autoliv in a report on Monday, July 20th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. BNP Paribas cut shares of Autoliv from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Autoliv in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.42.

Shares of ALV opened at $83.10 on Friday. Autoliv has a 12 month low of $38.16 and a 12 month high of $87.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.14 and its 200-day moving average is $66.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 51.30 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The auto parts company reported ($1.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.01. Autoliv had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Autoliv will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALV. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Autoliv by 107.9% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,916,048 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $185,432,000 after buying an additional 1,513,746 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its position in Autoliv by 108.6% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,685,448 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $108,728,000 after buying an additional 877,575 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Autoliv by 454.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 579,226 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,649,000 after buying an additional 474,721 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Autoliv in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,534,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Autoliv by 601.2% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 215,372 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,244,000 after buying an additional 184,656 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.32% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

