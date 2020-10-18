Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) to Hold

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. manufactures and provides patented mobile proppant management systems which unload, store and deliver proppant at oil and natural gas well sites and its systems are deployed in many of the most active oil and natural gas basins in the United States, including the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale and the SCOOP/STACK formation. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. is based in Houston, United States. “

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.59.

NYSE SOI opened at $6.28 on Friday. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $14.75. The company has a quick ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.87. The firm has a market cap of $284.27 million, a PE ratio of -628.00 and a beta of 2.14.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $9.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.39 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 1.00%. Research analysts expect that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure news, Director James R. Burke sold 7,305 shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total value of $53,399.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 15.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOI. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,498,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,636,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 905.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 345,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after buying an additional 310,911 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 305.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 347,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after buying an additional 261,999 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 4,353.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 253,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after buying an additional 247,558 shares during the period. 54.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc manufactures and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. Its systems to transfer large quantities of proppant and chemicals to the well sites.

