ChampionX (NYSE:CHX) Shares Down 5.9%

ChampionX Co. (NYSE:CHX)’s share price was down 5.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.89 and last traded at $7.95. Approximately 1,381,311 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 3,030,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.45.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CHX shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on ChampionX from $12.60 to $11.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on ChampionX in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI raised ChampionX from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Bank of America began coverage on ChampionX in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded ChampionX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ChampionX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.94.

Get ChampionX alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 3.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

ChampionX (NYSE:CHX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.17). ChampionX had a negative return on equity of 1.51% and a negative net margin of 69.70%. The company had revenue of $298.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ChampionX Co. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHX. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the second quarter valued at approximately $181,578,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ChampionX during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,563,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChampionX during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,413,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in ChampionX during the second quarter worth approximately $39,054,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in ChampionX during the second quarter worth approximately $34,932,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX Company Profile (NYSE:CHX)

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies that help companies to drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. It offers chemistry solutions to enhance production from flowing oil and gas wells, as well as for drilling and completion activities. The company also provides production and automation technologies, including artificial lift equipment and solutions, such as rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital products consisting of equipment and software for industrial internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

Featured Article: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.