Strategic Investment Advisors MI Purchases 346 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,909 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Walmart were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. AXA raised its holdings in Walmart by 32.0% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 341,251 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $38,773,000 after buying an additional 82,775 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 88.3% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,946 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 4,778 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 33,629 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,028,000 after acquiring an additional 6,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Walmart by 340.1% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 10,166 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 7,856 shares in the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

In other news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total transaction of $618,175.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,110,428.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 752,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total transaction of $103,186,062.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,323,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,553,595,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,011,690 shares of company stock worth $138,850,587. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMT opened at $144.71 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.00 and a 1 year high of $151.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $139.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $410.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.28.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $137.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.77 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Walmart from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. UBS Group set a $148.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.46.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.