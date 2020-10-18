SL Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

SL Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the period. SL Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 12,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.2% in the third quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 175,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. TRH Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 20.9% in the third quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 49,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 8,567 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 582,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,756,000 after buying an additional 42,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 452,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,348,000 after buying an additional 18,233 shares in the last quarter. 65.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $50.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.09. Coca-Cola Co has a 52-week low of $36.27 and a 52-week high of $60.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.97 and a 200 day moving average of $47.25.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.44% and a net margin of 26.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

KO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley raised Coca-Cola from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.19.

In other news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 400,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total value of $19,368,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at $17,199,461.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Robert Edward Long sold 37,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total value of $1,809,514.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,977,421.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 836,439 shares of company stock worth $40,380,407 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

