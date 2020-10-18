Epstein & White Financial LLC Has $293,000 Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Epstein & White Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,082 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 451 shares during the period. Epstein & White Financial LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Chevron by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,055,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,481,831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914,316 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,467,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 6.2% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 6,017 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 6.8% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 257,267 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,642,000 after purchasing an additional 16,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,804,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,290,108,000 after buying an additional 341,664 shares during the period. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $529,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CVX opened at $72.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $136.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.64, a PEG ratio of 2,483.67 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.44. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $51.60 and a 52 week high of $122.94.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). Chevron had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $13.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Chevron from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Scotia Howard Weill cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 24th. BofA Securities raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Truist Securiti cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.27.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

