San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Buys New Position in Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 359 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CHGG. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chegg in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chegg in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chegg by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Chegg during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Chegg during the second quarter valued at $40,000.

Get Chegg alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on CHGG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Chegg from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Chegg in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Chegg from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Chegg from $67.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.13.

In other Chegg news, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.61, for a total transaction of $2,369,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,063,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,565,575.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Nathan J. Schultz sold 82,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total value of $6,624,756.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 316,062 shares in the company, valued at $25,392,421.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 180,043 shares of company stock worth $14,155,530 in the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CHGG opened at $84.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8,430.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.97. Chegg Inc has a 1 year low of $25.89 and a 1 year high of $89.82. The company has a current ratio of 8.20, a quick ratio of 8.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.24.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Chegg had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 0.32%. The company had revenue of $153.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 63.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chegg Inc will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG).

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.