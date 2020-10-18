San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Has $26,000 Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA trimmed its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 93.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 347 shares during the quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Shopify were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,499 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Shopify by 44.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,189 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,502,000 after acquiring an additional 7,704 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Shopify by 13.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 158,227 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,864,000 after acquiring an additional 18,579 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the first quarter worth about $786,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 297.2% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 92,186 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,188,000 after purchasing an additional 68,978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SHOP opened at $1,067.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,749.50, a P/E/G ratio of 177.57 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $997.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $853.61. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $282.08 and a one year high of $1,146.91.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The software maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $714.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.56 million. Shopify had a positive return on equity of 0.32% and a negative net margin of 3.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

SHOP has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $900.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Shopify from $1,015.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Wedbush raised Shopify from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $998.00 to $1,300.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine raised Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Shopify from $1,286.00 to $1,318.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,022.25.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

