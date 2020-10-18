San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Trims Position in Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA cut its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter worth $25,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Truehand Inc bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTIS opened at $65.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.16 billion and a PE ratio of 33.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.47. Otis Worldwide has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $66.00.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research raised Otis Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.63.

