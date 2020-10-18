San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Trims Position in Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS)

Posted by on Oct 18th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA cut its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter worth $25,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Truehand Inc bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTIS opened at $65.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.16 billion and a PE ratio of 33.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.47. Otis Worldwide has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $66.00.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research raised Otis Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.63.

Otis Worldwide Profile

There is no company description available for Otis Worldwide Corp.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS)

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Strategic Investment Advisors MI Purchases 346 Shares of Walmart Inc.
Strategic Investment Advisors MI Purchases 346 Shares of Walmart Inc.
SL Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Coca-Cola Co
SL Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Coca-Cola Co
Epstein & White Financial LLC Has $293,000 Position in Chevron Co.
Epstein & White Financial LLC Has $293,000 Position in Chevron Co.
San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Buys New Position in Chegg Inc
San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Buys New Position in Chegg Inc
San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Has $26,000 Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc.
San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Has $26,000 Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc.
San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Trims Position in Otis Worldwide
San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Trims Position in Otis Worldwide


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report