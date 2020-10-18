San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Sells 1,514 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA trimmed its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 18.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,614 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,514 shares during the quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Walmart were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,902,390 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,094,312,000 after purchasing an additional 835,420 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Walmart by 2.8% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,043,157 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,322,749,000 after buying an additional 295,585 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Walmart by 6.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,975,190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $835,488,000 after buying an additional 441,514 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Walmart by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,384,265 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $764,707,000 after acquiring an additional 231,687 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Walmart by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,313,958 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $756,286,000 after acquiring an additional 52,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.55, for a total transaction of $12,286,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,610,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,783,175.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total transaction of $618,175.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,110,428.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,011,690 shares of company stock valued at $138,850,587. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WMT. Cfra restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.46.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $144.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $410.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.28. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.00 and a 12-month high of $151.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.31. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $137.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

