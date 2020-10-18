San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Buys New Stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snap by 266.7% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Snap during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Snap by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Truewealth LLC lifted its holdings in Snap by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Snap in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 47.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Snap news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 67,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $1,447,575.07. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,549,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,203,642. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joanna Coles sold 5,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $110,594.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,516. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,705,723 shares of company stock worth $105,860,881 in the last 90 days.

Shares of NYSE:SNAP opened at $27.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.14 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 5.99 and a quick ratio of 5.99. Snap Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.89 and a 1-year high of $28.56.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22). Snap had a negative net margin of 57.18% and a negative return on equity of 49.08%. The business had revenue of $454.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.64 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Snap from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Snap from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Snap from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snap has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.04.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

