Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by CRA Financial Services LLC

CRA Financial Services LLC decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,529 shares during the quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2,790.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth $63,000. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

XOM opened at $34.10 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $73.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.03. The firm has a market cap of $144.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 1.26.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James restated a “sell” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.25.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Featured Article: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.