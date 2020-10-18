CRA Financial Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

CRA Financial Services LLC increased its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,688 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TRH Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 76,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 14,374 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in AT&T by 1.9% in the third quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 142,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after acquiring an additional 2,664 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its position in AT&T by 20.0% during the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 0.7% during the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 63,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 14,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $27.33 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.84 and a 200 day moving average of $29.74. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $39.70. The company has a market cap of $194.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The business had revenue of $40.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.69 per share, with a total value of $2,969,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays started coverage on AT&T in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Scotiabank cut shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, August 31st. KeyCorp cut shares of AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.56.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Recommended Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.