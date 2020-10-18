PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Position Boosted by TRH Financial LLC

TRH Financial LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,957 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up about 1.9% of TRH Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. TRH Financial LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 6.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,559,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,474,240,000 after purchasing an additional 7,075,509 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 161.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,935,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,896,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666,099 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at $227,508,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 211.7% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,133,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth $55,808,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Citigroup upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $169.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.13.

PepsiCo stock opened at $141.73 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.42 and a 12 month high of $147.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The stock has a market cap of $195.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.07.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.17. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.77% and a net margin of 10.13%. The firm had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

