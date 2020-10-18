Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Buys 500 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth $25,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 847.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

PFE stock opened at $37.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $210.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.32. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.88 and a 12-month high of $40.97.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PFE. ValuEngine cut Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Pfizer from $18.50 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.64.

In other Pfizer news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock purchased 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.55 per share, for a total transaction of $501,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

