QV Investors Inc. Sells 1,810 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

QV Investors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,810 shares during the quarter. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $5,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MRK. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Lake Point Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 159.0% in the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MRK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.08.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 18,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total value of $1,539,337.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,125,560.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 251,273 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total value of $20,360,651.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 422,329 shares in the company, valued at $34,221,318.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 280,529 shares of company stock worth $22,761,633 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MRK opened at $79.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.25 and a 52 week high of $92.64. The stock has a market cap of $201.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.27 and a 200-day moving average of $80.42.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.23. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.94% and a net margin of 22.20%. The business had revenue of $10.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.01%.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

