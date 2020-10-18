QV Investors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

QV Investors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 14.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 118,830 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 19,380 shares during the quarter. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $7,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,968,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 94.9% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,863,824 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,135,410,000 after acquiring an additional 10,157,152 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in Verizon Communications by 17.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 35,217,774 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,892,254,000 after acquiring an additional 5,213,722 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at $184,333,000. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 150.8% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,500,094 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $303,221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. UBS Group upped their price target on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Argus raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.24.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $58.05 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $240.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.46. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.84 and a 12 month high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $30.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a $0.6275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

