QV Investors Inc. Sells 82,560 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

QV Investors Inc. cut its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 33.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,462 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 82,560 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $8,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Price Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 119.5% in the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 461 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. FAI Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 390.4% in the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 510 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. 64.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Intel from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.24.

In related news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total value of $216,832.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,465.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,021 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $401,050.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 293,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,679,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 7,491 shares of company stock valued at $365,878 over the last ninety days. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $54.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.63 and a 1 year high of $69.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.81 and a 200-day moving average of $55.53.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.54 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, November 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 27.10%.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

