Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) to Neutral

Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $21.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $23.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley raised Williams Companies from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Williams Companies from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Williams Companies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Williams Companies from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.27.

WMB opened at $19.27 on Wednesday. Williams Companies has a 12-month low of $8.41 and a 12-month high of $24.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.36. The company has a market capitalization of $23.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.20, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.80.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 1.86%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Williams Companies will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 161.62%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 168.7% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 93.6% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 22.7% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the second quarter worth about $60,000. 83.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

