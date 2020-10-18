Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) to “Neutral”

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. Goldman Sachs Group currently has $13.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $14.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on KMI. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.75.

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $12.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.11 billion, a PE ratio of 183.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.96. Kinder Morgan has a twelve month low of $9.42 and a twelve month high of $22.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.40.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Richard D. Kinder purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.14 per share, for a total transaction of $4,242,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 244,839,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,462,025,156.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William A. Smith purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.96 per share, for a total transaction of $97,720.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 28,087 shares in the company, valued at $392,094.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 680,233 shares of company stock worth $9,598,573. 14.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 7,242.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,213 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,142 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 316,330 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,799,000 after buying an additional 17,422 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,732,036 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $93,643,000 after buying an additional 2,009,616 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 62,591 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 7,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 55,436 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 9,607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.63% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

