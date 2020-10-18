ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a buy rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They set an overweight rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.63.

COP opened at $33.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.63. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $20.84 and a twelve month high of $67.13.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The energy producer reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 8.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 19th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 16th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 46.80%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 208,504 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $6,422,000 after buying an additional 8,865 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 13,158 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 5,857 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,634,819 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $142,752,000 after buying an additional 57,138 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 119,325 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $5,256,000 after buying an additional 59,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 206,409 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $6,357,000 after purchasing an additional 54,960 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

