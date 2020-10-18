Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. operates as a lifestyle retail chain devoted to western and work-related footwear, apparel and accessories. The company’s products include boots, denim, western shirts, cowboy hats, belts and belt buckles, and western-style jewellery and accessories; and rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denims, and shirts, as well as safety-toe boots, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing. It sells its products through bootbarn.com, an e-commerce Website. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Irvine, California. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BOOT. 140166 upgraded Boot Barn from a negative rating to a neutral rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Boot Barn from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler downgraded Boot Barn from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Boot Barn from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.75.

NYSE:BOOT opened at $31.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.40. The company has a market capitalization of $913.29 million, a PE ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Boot Barn has a 52-week low of $8.03 and a 52-week high of $48.11.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.17. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $147.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boot Barn will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Boot Barn by 123.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Boot Barn by 5,262.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 6,525 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Boot Barn during the first quarter worth $106,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Boot Barn by 1,996.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 9,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 46.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,627 shares during the last quarter.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

