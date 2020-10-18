GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. operates as a franchised hotel operator. It operates business chain hotels, serviced apartments, shell inns and hostels. The company’s properties include GreenTree Eastern Hotel, GreenTree Inn, GreenTree Alliance Hotel and Vatica Hotel. GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. is based in Shanghai, China. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America raised their target price on GreenTree Hospitality Group from $16.80 to $17.10 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. TheStreet raised GreenTree Hospitality Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.55.

Shares of NYSE:GHG opened at $13.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.30, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.88. GreenTree Hospitality Group has a 52-week low of $9.79 and a 52-week high of $15.17.

GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.57 million for the quarter. GreenTree Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 20.44% and a net margin of 28.44%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GreenTree Hospitality Group will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GHG. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in GreenTree Hospitality Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI boosted its position in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 131,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 32,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 673.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 176,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after buying an additional 153,579 shares during the last quarter. 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GreenTree Hospitality Group

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, leases, franchises, and manages hotels in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the various brands, including GreenTree Eastern, as well as Gme, Gya, and VX; GreenTree Inns and GreenTree Alliance; and Vatica and Shell.

