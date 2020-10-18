Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Great Panther Silver Limited is engaged in the production of silver in Mexico. The Company has operations in Guanajuato Mine Complex and Guanajuato silver-gold mines. Great Panther Silver Limited is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

GPL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Great Panther Mining from $2.00 to $2.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Great Panther Mining in a research report on Friday, July 10th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GPL opened at $0.84 on Wednesday. Great Panther Mining has a 12 month low of $0.23 and a 12 month high of $1.07.

Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $67.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.78 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Great Panther Mining by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 36,209 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Great Panther Mining in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Great Panther Mining in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Great Panther Mining by 112.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 170,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Great Panther Mining in the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000.

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in AmapÃ¡ State, Brazil, as well as two silver mines in Mexico; and the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico.

